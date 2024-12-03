Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.04.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.96%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

