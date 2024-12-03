Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Reliance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $319.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.83.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

