Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.42 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $889,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Allegion by 35.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

ALLE stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.