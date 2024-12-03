Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.4% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 77.2% in the third quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 999,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,641,000 after buying an additional 325,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

