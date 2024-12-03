Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,877 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,173,000 after acquiring an additional 176,070 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

