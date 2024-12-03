Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,469 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Grab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRAB. Barclays lifted their target price on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. China Renaissance lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

