Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Sells $80,800.00 in Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,335.20. The trade was a 22.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zynex Stock Down 1.1 %

ZYXI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 36,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Zynex’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 68.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 66.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 646.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

