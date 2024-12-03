Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Sells $80,800.00 in Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,335.20. The trade was a 22.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zynex Stock Down 1.1 %
ZYXI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 36,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Zynex’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.
