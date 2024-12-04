10,240 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Camden Property Trust



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

