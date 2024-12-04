104,081 Shares in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in InspireMD by 266.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NSPR opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About InspireMD

(Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.