11,790 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $2,939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,336,734.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,540,944. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

