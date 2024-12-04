12,252 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,098,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 968,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 195,417 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 297.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

