18,374 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 310.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

