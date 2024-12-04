2,022 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cabot by 571.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,363,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cabot by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $110.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,649,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,099.25. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,190 shares of company stock worth $5,751,534 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.