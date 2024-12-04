20,454 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.