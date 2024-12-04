219,245 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after buying an additional 68,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after buying an additional 278,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

