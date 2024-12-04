224,508 Shares in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 224,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 4.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 339,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,404 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

