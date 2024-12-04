27,633 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Bought by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Talen Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLN. BWS Financial raised their price target on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $222.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

