31,000 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,968,226. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,596. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.74 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

