31,180 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

