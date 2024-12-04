3,375 Shares in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 65,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank First by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 91.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 32.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

