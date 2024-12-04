34,613 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FLS opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

