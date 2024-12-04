3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

