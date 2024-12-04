52,500 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 638.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immunovant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.64. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,650 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $92,892.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,124,352.60. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $131,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,674,811.04. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,890. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.