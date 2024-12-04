5,408 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Terex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 61.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Terex by 425.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.39. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Terex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

