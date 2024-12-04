61,425 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 249,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 109,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

