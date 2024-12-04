61,531 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UiPath by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UiPath by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 93.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 13.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 83.3% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.