70,000 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.05% of Smartsheet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 218.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 84,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Smartsheet by 169.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -180.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $280,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,439,610.10. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at $684,432.11. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

