7,198 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $191.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

