8,596 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

