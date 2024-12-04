908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of 908 Devices worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 16.2% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

908 Devices Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

About 908 Devices

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.