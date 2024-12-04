Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) President Robert N. Cavanaugh Sells 5,582 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 5,582 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $20,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,802. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 687,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 164.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,556 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Accolade by 20.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

