Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Addentax Group Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXG opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.54. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

