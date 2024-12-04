Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.3% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

