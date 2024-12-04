Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.59 and last traded at $137.18. Approximately 16,085,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 54,531,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.24.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

