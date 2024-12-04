Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Price Performance
NYSE ALB opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
