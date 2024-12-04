Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,925,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,164,852. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Thursday, November 14th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 8th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Trading Down 1.2 %

ATUS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

