AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,800 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,492. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $615.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $25,787.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,096.49. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $54,524. Insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

