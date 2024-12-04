Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

