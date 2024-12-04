American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Sells $315,350.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Scott Culbreth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 92,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

