Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Americold Realty Trust worth $53,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

COLD opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.