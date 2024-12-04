AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Boosted by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.02.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.