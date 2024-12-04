Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

