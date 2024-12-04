Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 149,853 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 150.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 37.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

