Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.