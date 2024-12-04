Analysts Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,028.25. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 836,210 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 223,094 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 694,928 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.