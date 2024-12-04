Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $26.19

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.19.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,390. The trade was a 73.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,818.88. The trade was a 96.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,817 shares of company stock worth $17,870,621. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Revolve Group by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

