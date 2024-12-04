Analyzing Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% Atara Biotherapeutics -132.58% N/A -90.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $65.49 million 1.84 $8.31 million ($0.13) -12.62 Atara Biotherapeutics $8.57 million 8.55 -$276.13 million ($25.78) -0.49

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 1 2 1 2.60

Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Its CAR T immunotherapy pipeline products include ATA3219, currently in Phase 1 trials, as well as ATA3431, under preclinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and ATA188 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis. The company has research collaboration agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Council of the Queensland Institute of Medical Research. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.