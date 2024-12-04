Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 4929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Anemoi International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of £552,780.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55.
About Anemoi International
Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
