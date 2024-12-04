AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.