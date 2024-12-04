Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) Insider Gary Johnson Buys 6,500,000 Shares

Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY – Get Free Report) insider Gary Johnson acquired 6,500,000 shares of Antipa Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$162,500.00 ($105,519.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Antipa Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, uranium, and tungsten deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Minyari Dome project covering an area of 144 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province; Wilki project totaling an area of 2,200 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and Paterson project covering an area of 1,550 square kilometers located in the southern part of the Paterson Province.

